Srinagar neighbourhoods face potable water scarcity as cloud burst damage water supply schemes

SRINAGAR: Dozens of Srinagar neighbourhoods are facing acute shortage of drinking water after above 60 water supply schemes sustained damages due to cloud burst in the Valley. The residents said that there is a shortage of drinking water for past 10 days causing them inconvenience in Ramadhan. “We approached the concerned PHE officials for restoring water supply in our area but so far nothing happened,” said Furkan Ahmad, a resident of Natipora Similar complaints were received from Bemina, Soura , Anchar, Elahi Bagh, Mehmoodabad Buchpora, Gulab Bagh, Nowshera, Lal Bazaar, Habbak, Zakura and Saderbal. Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering Abdul Wahid acknowledged the problem saying the issue will be resolved within next 24 hours. “Due to cloud burst followed by flash floods, pipe connectivity was damaged in several districts. We are on the job to restore it as soon as possible,” he told Kashmir Reader. According to him, 61 water schemes were damaged due to the cloud burst. Of them 50 were restored and work is going on the rest and it will be completed within next 24 hours. However, residents of Soura, Buchpora and other adjoining areas will continue to face water scarcity as Malshahibagh canal which developed breach on December 2 last year is yet to be restored. “It will take more than 45 days to complete the work,” Wahid said. The canal which supplies water to Rangil, Alsteng water treatment plants and cater to over more than two lakh residents in Srinagar outskirt.

