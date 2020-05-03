Pregnant woman’s death leads to controversy in Anantnag

Anantnag: Afraid that her death will be associated with Covid-19, the family of a 35-year-old pregnant woman carried her body out of the Maternity and Child Care Hospital, here in Anantnag, on a hospital stretcher, videos of which drew outrage against the hospital administration for not providing an ambulance.

The district administration, however, said that the family members did not wait for the formalities to be completed. Hospital sources told Kashmir Reader that the agitated family of the woman even damaged hospital property and manhandled some doctors as well.

“About (accusations of) denial of ambulance, the infuriated attendants took away the body without completing formalities as they were apprehensive about delay in burial on account of tests (for Covid-19),” Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag Syed Yasir said.

The family members of the woman can be heard saying the same thing in one of the videos which went viral on social media.

“They did not treat her properly and now they are saying that they will keep the body at the DC office for two days. They will come up with the theory that she was infected with coronavirus,” a female member of the woman’s family can be heard saying.

The deceased woman has been identified as Shakeela Akhtar, wife of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Salia village in Seer Hamdan area of Anantnag district.

The woman had been admitted to Sub-District Hospital in Seer late Saturday afternoon after she developed some complications.

Her family has alleged that the doctor on duty and a paramedic kept them waiting at the hospital for the rest of the day and for most part of the night, without treating her.

“Finally we were referred to MCH in Anantnag in the wee hours of Sunday morning. She died before we reached the hospital,” a family member of the woman told media persons at SDH Seer.

The woman’s family members and some locals held protest demonstrations late Sunday morning at SDH Seer, where they demanded action against the hospital.

Officials from police and district administration visited the spot and pacified the family ensuring an inquiry into the matter. A lady doctor and a nurse have been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

“Prima facie it is medical negligence that warranted immediate suspensions. Further action shall follow after outcome of the inquiry,” Yasir said.

