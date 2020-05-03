PM pays tribute to forces personnel killed in Handwara encounter

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of five forces personnel in an encounter with militants in north Kashmir’s Handwara saying their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends,” Modi said in a tweet.

An Army Colonel and a Major were among five forces personnel killed in the encounter at a village in north Kashmir’s Handwara area, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday.

Two militants were also killed by the forces in the encounter on Saturday.

