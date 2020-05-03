Houseboat owners among others outraged at govt’s Rs 1k a month ‘pittance’

Srinagar: The financial assistance of Rs 1,000 a month provided by the government to economically weaker sections during the coronavirus lockdown is seen as a “joke” and “pittance” in Kashmir.

According to the government order, which was issued on Friday, construction workers, shikarawallas, houseboat owners, tourist guides, ponywallas, flowers growers and street vendors will be given Rs 1,000 every month for up to three months by the government. The amount would be disbursed by the tourism department, housing and urban development, labour department and floriculture department.

“I don’t understand how the government sees that a family can make do with the pittance of Rs 1,000 a month. This is a joke,” said Abdul Hameed Wangoo, chairman of the houseboat association in Kashmir.

Wangoo told Kashmir Reader that houseboat owners, among others involved in tourism, have been enduring losses for a long time and the imposition of frequent lockdowns by the government is the main reason.

“So, the government assistance is utter disregard of what we are going through. We have met home minister Amit Shah, the finance minster, MoS Jitender Singhingh, the LG, and many others about the condition we are in. Now this is what we have got. We demand compensation for the losses we have suffered because of the lockdown. Let them keep this money with them. It is a shame for the government,” he said.

For more than one-and-a-half month, the labourers, artisans and many other low-income workers have been doing no work due to the lockdown. Their daily average income varies from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 a day, depending upon the nature of the work.

One of them is a mason, Abdul Hameed, whose daily work fetched him Rs 800, which he spent on food for his family, medicine, fees for his student son, and saving a part of it for winter months during which he would get no work.

Last year’s six-month political lockdown imposed after the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir exhausted his winter savings on day-to-day expenses. He had to cut down expenses on food and medicine requirements.

“But the Corona lockdown has taken a severe toll. We can neither earn for even a day, nor can we save for the winter. The education of my children is going to suffer, and this amount can do nothing. It will manage my expenses for two days at max. Who will take care of me for the rest of the month?” he said. He did not elaborate how he has been managing for a month now. His land, skills, education of children, none is of any help at this time.

A number of voluntary organisations have been offering food amid this crisis. The Srinagar administration too is doing its bit. But the number of the needy is staggering. About 1.76 lakh construction workers are registered with the government. It gives a rough idea of the number of people who would be struggling for survival caged in their homes.

