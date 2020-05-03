Govt extends validity of vehicle licenses, permits till June 30 

SRINAGAR: Due to ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, J&K government has extended validity of all licences, permits, and statutory clearances, expiring on March 30 this year by three months.

An order issued said the validity, renewals have been extended up to June 30, 2020.

“All registration certificates for licenses, permits and statutory clearances under the existing laws of the UT of JK, which have expired, lapsed and invalidated on 31.3.2020 and have not been renewed, validated in the intervening period , shall be deemed to have been renewed up to 30.6.2020,” it said.

The move has come amid the lockdown which has suspended all forms of business, industrial, official and social work. So far more than 650 corona virus cases have been found positive, while eight have died in Jammu and Kashmir.

