Deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath on killing of 5 army men in Handwara encounter

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described as “deeply disturbing and painful” the killing of five army personnel including two senior Army officers, a colonel and a major, in an encounter in Handwara area of north Kashmir.

The encounter began at a village in Handwara on Saturday and continued till late last night.

Two militants were also killed in the encounter.

In a tweet, Singh said the army personnel showed exemplary courage in their fight against the militants and that their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Singh paid tributes to the deceased soldiers and offered condolences to their families. (PTI)

