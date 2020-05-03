3 shops sealed in Bandipora

BANDIPORA: Three shops were sealed in Bandipora, here today, for violating restriction orders in place, in the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, directed to seal the shops during his visit to several villages to inspect the imposition of restriction orders amid lockdown. Mir visited Maddar, Konan, Arin, Sumlar, Nadihal, Papchan, Bagh and Bandipora town and inspected the imposition of restriction by the law enforcing agencies including CRPF and JK Police. He said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, strict restrictions have been imposed on any public or vehicular movement by the District Magistrate under Section 144 CrPC. He said since the imposition of restrictions on March 22, 40 FIRs have been lodged against those who have violated prohibitory orders including sealing of shops besides arresting 227 persons and ceasing of 26 vehicles. Mir said the people have cooperated with the administration in making the lockdown successful for the larger public good and hoped that people will continue to render support to the administration to break the chain of Corona virus by staying indoors for some more days. Appealing the public to stay indoors for their own safety, ADC Bandipora said that the chain of this pandemic can be broken only by staying indoors. He said more cases have been reported in the district and warned of strict action against people who risk the lives of others by violating restriction orders. He appealed the general public to cooperate with the administration and ensure strict adherence to the order. He said violation of the order would constitute criminal offence and attract strict action under Section 188 of IPC.

