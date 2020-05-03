19 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

Leh: As many as 19 people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Sunday, taking the virus tally in the union territory to 41, officials said.

The new cases include 18 from Chuchot Yokma village of Leh, the biggest single-day spike in the region, the officials said.

The village was declared a containment area on March 17 after three locals had tested positive for COVID-19.

The officials said a 52-year-old woman, a resident of Kaksar village of Kargil, also tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The woman had gone on pilgrimage to Iran and was evacuated and underwent quarantine for over a month in Rajasthan before being airlifted to her hometown last week, the officials said.

The woman was admitted to a hospital after her test report came positive, they said.

