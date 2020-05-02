Kashmir sees 25 new Covid-19 positive patients

Srinagar: Twenty-five more persons tested positive of the novel Coronavirus in Kashmir on Friday, taking the number of Covid-19 patients in J&K to 639, officials said.

They said among the new Covid-19 positive patients 11 were detected at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura while 14 were confirmed at the VRDL lab at Chest Disease Hospital.

The government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal said that Covid-19 recoveries had overtaken the new cases.

“Recoveries overtake new cases- 25 New Cases, 31 Recoveries; Total Cases now 639. Active Cases-384 (Jammu-6 Kashmir -378),” he tweeted.

At Chest Diseases Hospital 14 new positive cases were found positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Nodal Officer for Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan told Kashmir Reader 12 of the new Covid-19 patients are from Anantnag district while two belong to Bemina in Srinagar.

“We have tested 346 samples since Thursday evening of which 14 tested positive while 332 samples were found negative of the virus,” he said.

“There are at least 188 samples under process in the CD Hospital lab while 455 fresh samples were received today,” Dr Khan said.

As per SKIMS officials, 11 persons were detected positive for Covid-19 at the Virology lab of the premier institute out of 730 samples tested today.

“Of new coronavirus cases, six are from Kupwara, two belong to Shopian and one each from Budgam, Bandipora and Baramulla districts” Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader.

He said only one among the new Covid-19 patients has travel history to Delhi while others have contracted the virus from the positive patients.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print