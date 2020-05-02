Gunfight erupts in Handwara

Srinagar: Even as two militants were killed by the government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, another encounter has broken out in Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.
Kashmir Zone Police said on its twitter handle that the encounter had broken out in Chanjmullah area of Handwara.
Further details are awaited.
Srinagar: Even as two militants were killed by the government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, another encounter has broken out in Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.