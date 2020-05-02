Advisor Khan directs for strict lockdown in Srinagar among four districts

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, who is overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, convened a meeting here Friday to review the measures being put in place by various departments regarding prevention and control of COVID-19.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, All Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division, Director SKIMS Soura, Principal GMC Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir, MD, JK Medical Supplies Corporation, Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina and other concerned participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

During the meeting, the officers gave a detailed presentation regarding the preventive measures and steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While stressing on dealing with the situation as per the recommended guidelines, Khan said strict lockdown must be enforced, especially in Srinagar, Bandipora, Anantnag and Shopian districts which have reported large number of COVID-19 cases in Kashmir.

The meeting also discussed the facilities available at quarantine facilities set up for shifting of suspected cases.

The Advisor said that health officials must maintain a constant watch on cases and immediate reporting and shifting of those who might develop COVID-19 symptoms is of critical importance.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to increase requisite facilities in their respective districts and ensure the availability of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, in case of exigency.

The Advisor directed them to ensure distribution of ration and other essential commodities to the consumers so that long queues and large gatherings at ration depots are avoided.

The meeting was informed that daily surveillance of Respiratory Tract Infection cases in ten districts is going on, Rapid Response Teams (RRT) are in place in every district, samples are being collected and data analysed, besides cluster cases are being investigated.

The Advisor asked DCs to classify their respective districts into zones and address their issues on priority basis. He also directed for imparting training to Police and employees of district administration in dealing with COVID-19 infected or suspected persons.

He stressed the concerned departments to ensure sanitation and fumigation drives across the valley.

He also called for roping in Panchs, Sarpanchs, Urban Local Body employees and Tehsildars in the process of identifying the people who have recently arrived from outside the valley and have not been screened.

The Advisor reiterated that all departments should work in convergence for creating awareness in community about the disease and the precautions to be taken.

He said everyone has to play its due role in combating the deadly disease. He urged people to cooperate with the administration and be well-informed about all precautions that need to be followed to prevent spread of the infection.

Advisor Baseer Khan directed the officials to put in their best efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and asked them to intensify efforts to find the suspected cases. He said that proper guidelines need to be followed while dealing with the evolving coronavirus situation.

Meanwhile, the meeting was also informed about the stock position of masks, Personal Protective Equipment, VTMs and other equipment besides functioning of 24×7 district control rooms.

The Advisor was also informed that around 50 chemotherapies are being given to cancer patients every day at SKIMS and other hospitals. He was also informed that medicines are also been provided to such patients.

It was also informed that all possible assistance is being provided to pregnant women during the lockdown and a dedicated ambulance service has been designated for the same.

