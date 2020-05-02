62-yr-old beaten to death in UP’s Amethi

Amethi: A 62-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly over a land dispute in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police the incident took place in Hariharpur village under Munshiganj Police Station in Amethi district on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram said that severely injured Awadhesh Singh was taken to the district hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Police said Singh had gone to a temple located close to his house when he was attacked.

Prima facie, the man was killed over a land dispute and the attackers have been identified.

They will be arrested soon, Dayaram said.(PTI)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print