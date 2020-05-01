One killed, 3 injured as tractor turns turtle in Sopore

Baramulla: A youth died while three others received serious injuries after a tractor they were travelling in turned turtle in Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

The quartet was returning to their village Hardshiva in the tractor after burying a dead cow in the nearby forest area, a police official said.

He said the tractor skidded of the road resulting into the on spot death of one of them while the other three received injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Ayaz ud din Baba son of Gulam Qadir Baba of Hardshiva Sopore.

The injured were removed to sub district hospital Sopore for treatment.

Meanwhile, Sopore police have registered a case and investigation has been started into the incident.

