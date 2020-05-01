Kashmiri caterer in Rajasthan allegedly beaten up by police

Srinagar: A Kashmiri working as a caterer in Rajasthan was allegedly beaten up on Wednesday evening by police while he and a fellow Kashmiri were out looking for food needed for breaking the Ramadhan fast.

Altaf Ahmad, an eyewitness to the incident, told Kashmir Reader over phone that an unruly policeman in Hassanpora in Rajasthan hit his friend, Ishfaq Ahmad, black and blue for no fault of his.

“We were short of food, so we had gone to a friend’s residence to collect rice,” said Altaf. “We were on the way when the policeman asked us to show our Aadhar cards. When we showed it, he questioned its veracity. We were abused, called terrorists and thieves. While we were trying to politely talk to him, he started beating Ishfaq. Other policemen merely watched.”

Altaf said this was the second assault by police on his fellow Kashmiri workers. Two weeks ago, he said, a fellow worker named Bilal Ahmad was badly beaten by policemen.

“He has a large swelling at the back of his head. He is bed ridden since he was beaten,” Altaf said.

He said that all the money they had has been exhausted and they could not even take Bilal to hospital.

“We want somebody to save us. Give us food. Take us home,” he appealed.

Altaf, a native of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, works as a caterer in Rajasthan. He along with 25 other Kashmiris were stuck in Rajasthan when the Covid-19 lockdown was announced in March, just when they were preparing to leave after working in Rajasthan since October.

“We had done work here for which lakhs of rupees is due as payment. Those who owe us money don’t pick up our calls. This has led to our sorry state. We only want to return home,” Altaf said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print