Kashmir reports another major spurt in Covid-19 cases

J&K tally crosses 600 with 33 new cases from Valley

Srinagar: Kashmir recorded another major spike in novel Coronavirus cases on Thursday after 33 persons tested positive for the virus in the Valley, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir to 615.

According to officials, among the new Covid-19 patients 20 tested positive at Chest Disease Hospital while 13 cases were confirmed at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura.

They said 12 of the fresh cases are from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district followed by Baramulla with 11 new cases, Kulgam (4), Pulwama (2) Srinagar (2). Shopian and Budgam districts reported one Covid-19 case each.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 13 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 549 samples analysed today.

“Of 11 new cases found in Baramulla district, 5 are from Sopore, four Tangmarg while two belong to Sangrama,” he said.

“Two other Covid-19 patients detected at SKIMS today belong to Hilaw Shopian and Rathsun Budgam,” Dr Jan said.

He said one of the new patients was a minor boy who is 12-year-old and lives in Naseembagh Sopore.

The MS said all the new Covid-19 patients detected today have contact history of already Covid-19 positive patients.

Nodal Officer for Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan told Kashmir Reader that said 20 samples were detected positive for the virus among nearly 542 samples analysed at CD Hospital.

“Twelve patients belong to Anantnag, four Kulgam, two from Pulwama and two from Srinagar including a relative of Rainawari resident who died on Tuesday,” he said.

