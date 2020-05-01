J&K govt issues online registration, helpline numbers to facilitate return of stranded residents

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday issued online registration and Helpline numbers to facilitate the residents including migrant workers and students for their evacuation.

A day after the centre gave the go-ahead to return of migrant workers, stranded persons and students in different parts of the country to their respective destinations, the Jammu and Kashmir administration appointed seven officers to coordinate and monitor the movement of J&K residents in different States and Union Territories due to lockdown imposed to prevent spread of COVID-19.

A SOP has been issued on 30th of April 2020, differentiating between regulated and non regulated movement and quarantine procedures.

Online registration forms have been created as under:

Migrant Workers: https://forms.gle/W48hL26Ew2eBv4mt5

Students: http://itss.uok.edu.in/Main/UserForm.aspx?Form=Students_Outside#top

Other Stranded Persons: https://forms.gle/fmMZDCVR2MAVEGCk9

These links are hosted on website www.jktpo.in & http://itss.uok.edu.in/.

Persons desirous of returning are required to fill in the relevant forms with the details and after due process, the movement pass will be provided.

For facilitation as well as offline registration, people can contact the following helpline numbers:-

Migrant Workers can continue to access the following helpline numbers of Labour Department:

For return to Kashmir division- Mr Zameer-9797172356 and Mr Showkat Shafi – 8899646373;

For return to Jammu division- Sanjay Kumar Bhat, Labour Officer- 9419424281 Shivika Sharma, Labour Officer- 7889663055

Students residing outside and desirous to come to Jammu & Kashmir, may contact following Higher Education Department helpline numbers:

For Return to Jammu Division, Mr. Gurdeep- 9419116424, Mr Omran- 9419167771;

For Return to Kashmir Division- Mr. Ubaid: 9469339499, Mr. Manzoor- 7006621243

Special Call Center Helpline, Kashmir: 600633308;

Resident Commissioner office, Delhi- 011-24611210, 011-24611108, 011-24615475, 9419080444, 9419193363, 9717355186, 9910470404, 9810314773, and they can also mail at arcjkhcovid@gmail.com, jkhesdelhi@gmail.com.

