HC grants three weeks to government to file response on NC leader’s detention

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Friday granted three weeks to government to file counter affidavit and directed the authorities to produce detention record of senior National Conference leader, Ali Mohammad Sagar.

Justice Sindhu Sharma while granting the time to Additional Advocate General (AAG), BA Dar, directed him to bring the detention record by May 20.

Advocate Shuja-ul-Haq representing Sagar submitted to the court that the petitioner has been detained under stale, cryptic, vexatious and irrelevant grounds which have no bearing upon his conduct or activities.

The NC leader is under detention since August 6 and was booked under Public Safety Act on 5 February, 2020.

It was submitted before the court that Sagar is an old-aged person and is suffering from many ailments like hypertension and cardiovascular diseases which he developed during his detention. He was operated twice at SKIMS hospital for the same during detention.

The counsel had pointed out that as the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading and since the NC leader has pre-existing medical conditions, he is most susceptible to the infection of the deadly virus.

Earlier, the court of Justice Tashi Rabstan had asked government to consider the bail of petitioner with regard to his health grounds.

