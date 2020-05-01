Bandipora admin to allow public entry into Gurez valley from May 6

BANDIPORA: The Bandipora District administration on Friday issued fresh guidelines for movement of traffic on Bandipora-Gurez road to allow stranded passengers and employees to return to their homes or join their duties in Gurez. The guidelines will come into effect from May 06

On April 06, DC Bandipora imposed ban on entry of people into Gurez valley as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of COVID-19.

In a fresh order issued by the District Magistrate Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, all Government employees except Education Department posted in Sub Division Gurez have been asked to report to Gurez from May 03 to May 05 while the general public of Gurez may travel to Gurez from May 06.

According to the guidelines issued on Friday, employees shall be allowed to move on production of their Identity Cards while ARTO Bandipora has been asked to make transport available for the employees. No vehicle shall be allowed without valid permission to travel on road.

Persons from Red Zones shall not be allowed to move to Gurez till the Red Zone is declared “Green zone”. All the vehicles moving towards Gurez shall be fumigated and medical checkup of the travellers shall be done at Lal Qila Morh, Pethkoot. Any symptomatic person shall not be allowed to move to Gurez and shall be immediately referred to the hospital for follow up.

At Gurez, fresh screening shall be conducted at Koragbal and shall advice 15 days Administrative or Home Quarantine to the passengers depending up their health status while the vehicles shall also be fumigated at the place.

No movement from Gurez to Bandipora shall be allowed for the time being except for medical emergencies / Other emergencies on permission to be issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gurez.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print