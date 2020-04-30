Shifting service matters to Chandigarh will cause multiple hardships to employees: Bar Association

Srinagar: The J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) on Thursday said that shifting the service matters of employees to Chandigarh will result into “multiple hardships” to those seeking dispensation of justice.

The reaction from the Bar Association comes after the government of India shifted all service matters of employees of J&K and Ladakh to the Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

All pending service matters of employees in the J&K High Court are said to be transferred to the Chandigarh CAT now.

A statement issued by the Bar said the location of the tribunal at Chandigarh would generally deprive all classes of employes from getting there grievances redressed at chandigarh due to incurring of heavy expenses in proceeding to Chandigarh and hiring legal services would be beyond there means outside J&K, which would result in complete denial of the right to approach the court for ventilation of there grievances.

It urged the authorities to provide circuit benches for dealing with service matters at Srinagar so as to mitigate the sufferings of service class.

The Bar association also asked the government to take appropriate remedial measures for constitution of circuit benches for the union territories of J&K and Ladakh

