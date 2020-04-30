Land transferred for establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pulwama

JAMMU: The Administrative Council also accorded sanction to the transfer of Shamilat (Kahcharai) land measuring 60 kanals situated in village Chandhara in District Pulwama to the School Education Department for establishing Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pulwama.

In order to provide rel ief to the landsl ide vict ims of vi l lage Saddal in District Udhampur, the Administrative Counci l (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu today accorded sanct ion to the grant of 5 marla land on lease basis each to the 132 fami l ies a ffected due t o the natural calamit y i n 2 014.

As per the decision, 71 families shall be provided land in village Mansar and 61 affected families shall be given land in village Debriah in District Udhampur, for their rehabilitation. The Administrative Council also accorded sanction to the transfer of Shamilat (Kahcharai) land measuring 60 kanals situated in village Chandhara in District Pulwama to the School Education Department for establishing Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pulwama.

