Kashmiri students stranded in UP appeal J&K govt to bring them back

Srinagar: Scores of Kashmiri students stuck in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh amid the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown have appealed Jammu and Kashmir government to bring them back to the Valley.

The students and research scholars pursuing different programmes at Aligarh Muslim University and a few other colleges. They said that they were going through “mental anxiety” in view of the spike in cases in Uttar Pradesh with the prevailing lockdown only adding to their woes.

Uttar Pradesh is among seven leading Indian states in terms of the reported COVID-19 cases. More than 2000 persons have tested positive for the disease in the state so far.

“The spike in cases by the day is only making us vulnerable and we are not able to concentrate on our studies either,” Zubair Ahmad, a research scholar at AMU said.

He said that they were equally worried about their parents at home in Kashmir.

Zubair told Kashmir Reader that some 300 students from Jammu and Kashmir were currently stranded in UP including girls.

The female students have been particularly bearing the brunt of the prevailing lockdown, a student said.

The stranded students said that the varsity and the local administration was ready to arrange transport facility for them.

However the J&K administration has not reciprocated so far, they said.

