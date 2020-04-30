IGC Lassipora can turn into a potential epicenter for infection outbreak: Locals

Pulwama: Amid Lockdown and surfacing of a positive case having travel movement and two days stay at a CA store in IGC Lassipora ,people of around the Industrial Growth Centre Lassipora fear it turning into an epicenter for Covid-19 spread. While Speaking to Kashmir Reader, scores of people belonging to the area are aghast over indiscriminate movement of truckers and workers in and out centre that could endangering thousands of lives residing around the area.

After a positive case emerged from the a CA store located inside the centre authorities have declared a portion of IGC Lassipora falling within a radius of 300 meters from CA Store where the COVID- 19 person has reportedly stayed as Red Zone, locals said that there should be more checks and precautions. The units are endangering the lives of thousands of people residing in the area. People say authorities must revisit the decision of opening of the units by Industries and Commerce department and urged for the closure of business activity in IGC Lassipora till complete containment is ensured.

Locals have also complained that the no precautionary measure are being taken by food processing units particularly milk , apple and baking industry in the distribution and delivery of products, which furthers the vulnerability of the area to COVID-19 infection. Locals also reported that no protective gears are being provided to the workers by the unit holders.

