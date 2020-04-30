HC satisfied with reports of jail authorities, no further hearing on release of prisoners

Srinagar: The J&K High Court has expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the jail authorities regarding the health and safety of prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who are lodged in prisons in various states.

The direction was passed after a report was filed by Director General (DG) Prisons, VK Singh, mentioning various steps taken by Superintendents of such jails to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

FA report from Director General of Prisons, Haryana, regarding prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir was submitted before court through VK Singh

The report mentioned that 15 prisoners are lodged in District Jail, Karnal, and 2 in District Jail, Jhajjar.

It was informed that all detenues of Jammu and Kashmir lodged in Haryana were being screened by a medical team twice a day.

“That the health status of all these detenues is thus monitored daily and they have been found normal till 21st April 2020,” the report said.

A report by Amrish Gore, SP (Headquarters), from the office of the Prisons Department, Uttar Pradesh, was placed before court.

It was informed that there are prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir in six jails in UP (Varanasi, Naini (Prayagraj), Agra, Bareilly, Ahmednagar, Lucknow). The jail authorities were taking all steps for social distancing and ensuring the health and safety of the prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir, the report said.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal while taking the reports on record said, “It would appear that the jail authorities are conscious of the responsibility regarding the health and safety of the residents of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who are lodged in prisons in other parts of India.”

“The DG Prisons shall continue to monitor their well-being and ensure that the health and safety is not compromised in any manner,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the court was informed that from 1st April 2020 to 22nd April 2020, the High Powered Committee has released a total of 92 undertrial prisoners, as well as 11 persons who had been arrested under Sections 107, 109, 151 CrPC; 24 prisoners released on parole, and 96 more prisoners who have been released.

The court observed that the High Powered Committee constituted in terms of the order dated 23rd March 2020 of the Supreme Court of India is continuously taking steps and making recommendations for release of prisoners as directed.

“In view of the above, these two issues do not need to detain this court any further. So far as the consideration of these issues by this court is concerned, same are closed,” the court said.

While mentioning that in case any difficulty is faced, it shall be open to the DG Prisons to approach this court for appropriate directions.

