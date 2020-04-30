Formulate effective mechanism for poppy eradication : DM Pulwama

PULWAMA: District Magistrate, Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer convened a meeting of officers to discuss measures required for destruction of poppy cultivation in the district here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by ADC Pulwama, Awantipora, Tral , Assistant Commissioner Revenue ,Assistant Commissioner Development, Tehsildars, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer and senior officers from Civil and Police Departments.

The meeting was informed that last year 1762 Kanals of land was under cultivation of poppy in the district and numerous drives were carried out at various places by Revenue, Excise and Police officials to destroy the illicit poppy cultivation . while scores of arrest warrants were issued and most of the offenders were arrested under section 107/151 of CrPC. Speaking on the occasion, DM said that there is a need for formulation of an effective mechanism for eradication and destruction of poppy cultivation in the district and stringent measures are required to deal with the menace. He said that poppy cultivation gives rise to various societal crimes and substance abuse besides stressing on collective efforts to deal with it.

He directed the revenue officials for an immediate compilation of list and identification of spots where poppy is being cultivated so that action is taken against the offenders under relevant laws. DM directed the Chief Agriculture Officer and Chief Horticulture Officer to provide alternative means including hybrid seeds and High density trees to the farmers engaged in illegal poppy cultivation. Both departments were asked to mobilize filed functionaries to gather the information regarding the cultivation of poppy in Horticulture and Agriculture land and forward the information to Revenue officials. DM said that engaging in production, manufacturing, possession, sale, purchase, transportation, warehousing, concealment, use or consumption, interstate import and export of such drugs and substances is illegal under section 18 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. Moreover, people have been asked to contact Landline No 01933-242442 and 241240, for reporting cultivation of poppy in their areas.

