Five injured in leopard attack in Handwara

Baramulla: HANDWARA: Five people were injured in a leopard attack in a Handwara village on Wednesday. The local of Poharpath village Handwara said that a leopard entered their locality on Wednesday and attacked three people, soon after the incident large number of people reached the spot and shift the injured to nearby hospital.

The animal was chase during the chase two more were injured by the leopard. Block officer (BO) wildlife Handwara Habibullah confirmed to Kashmir Reader that five people were injured by a leopard in the village. He said soon after they received the information a team of wildlife officials reached the spot and tranquilized the animal. He said we will release the animal after proper checkup.

