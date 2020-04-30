Ex-SPO shot at and injured in Handwara

Grenade attack in Nowhatta

Handwara: Unknown gunmen fired at a former special police officer (SPO) at Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district injuring him critically, officials said.

After seeing her son in a pool of blood, the mother of injured SPO fell unconscious and she too was referred to hospital for treatment.

The officials told KNO that unidentified gunmen barged into the house of Habibullah Biegh and fired at his son Ali Muhammad Beigh leaving him critically injured.

They said the injured was immediately whisked away to nearby medical facility for treatment with the help of locals and police, where his condition is stated as critical.

A police officer while confirming the incident said that Habibullah was fired from a close range by the unidentified gunmen. “His condition is stated as critical,” the officer said. Meanwhile, police and other forces have launched a massive manhunt to nab the attackers

Meanwhile, late on Wednesday evening, three SSB personnel and a policeman were injured on in a grenade attack in Nowhatta area of Srinagar, officials said.

“The attack took place near the main gate of historic Jamia Masjid,” officials said.

The injured cop has been identified as Constable CT Abdul Majed and the three SSB men were identified as Sub-Inspector Anurag Roa, Head Constable Sananta Kumar and Constable Dugesh.

Officials said that all the injured have sustained leg injuries during the attack. They said the injured persons have been shifted to Police Control Room (PCR) hospital for treatment.

