Doctors at SKIMS Bemina threaten strike as authorities fail to provide standard PPE

Srinagar: Doctors at SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina on Wednesday threatened to call for strike after the hospital authorities allegedly fail to provide them standard personal protective equipment.

A representative of doctors told Kashmir Reader that the doctors have been requesting proper protective equipment as they are dealing with the Covid-19 patients and expecting mothers from the Red Zone areas.

However, officials allegedly failed to provide them with the standard personal protection equipment, he said.

“We have organised a sit-in today against the callous approach of the hospital administration towards the serious matter. But, we will boycott the work if they continue with this tactic,” the representative said.

Doctors especially the Faculty members today staged a protest to press for their demands.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Medical College Bemina Dr Shifa Deva said there was no protest as such but senior faculty members raised some issues with the principal. She said the issues are being sorted out.

“There was some confusion regarding the working of doctors amid Covid-19 pandemic. But, we are trying to solve that,” she said.

