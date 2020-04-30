BJP welcomes inter-state movement of stranded people

Srinagar: BJP Kashmir Unit on Wednesday welcomes the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines in which stranded migrants, students, tourists can now get back to their respective places. Party’s Media-Incharge Manzoor Bhat said it is the welcome decision, as thousands of students, labourers of Jammu and Kashmir were stranded in many states across the country. “It is a good move and this decision was the need of the hour.

People are cooperating in the ongoing lockdown and it would be a relief to thousands of people who were away from their dear ones during the lockdown period,” Bhat said. As per Bhat, the interstate movement of these stranded people will be facilitated by the UT administration and anyone willing to be transported back home will have to be medically screened. He also appreciated the role of J&K administration in containing the spread of Coronavirus.

