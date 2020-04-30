Bandipora farmers urge immediate dewatering of paddy growing area

Sumbal: With the start of agricultural season in the Valley, farmers in Sonawari villages of north Kashmir’s Bandipora are sitting idle as their paddy fields are submerged in water. They appealed the authorities to dewater their agricultural fields so that they can carry on with agricultural activities.

“We have to sow seeds and plough our fields but when the fields are submerged in knee deep waters that hampers activity,” said Abdul Gaffar of Shahgund village . Mohammad Ramzan of Vijpora, another farmer said their income is entirely dependent on the agriculture activities and sitting idle during key agriculture time has caused them distress.

He said have many times apprised the authorities to dewater the fields but to no avail. When contacted Executive Engineer Mechanical and Irrigation Division Shadipora Sumbal Tasadiq Ahmad said that due to some technical snag in the HT line the dewatering process got delayed. “We are working to restore power supply within one or two days and subsequently the dewatering process will be started in these areas,” he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print