38 shops sealed and 12 vehicles seized for lockdown violation in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Officials along with police on Wednesday sealed 38 shops and seized 12 vechiles for violating of lockdown in Srinagar. Concerned Tehsildars and SHOs swung into action in their respective jurisdictions in Srinagar and sealed scores of shops for violating closure orders issued in view of COVID-19 outbreak.

Up to 6 pm a total of 38 shops were sealed in different parts across the district — including 28 shops in Tehsil Shalteng, 5 in Tehsil South, 3 in Tehsil Chanpora and 2 in Tehsil North. Tehsildars along with SHOs concerned swung into action on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and took strict action against violators in their respective jurisdictions. Twelve vehicles were also seized in Tehsil Khanyar for moving without permission or need. Action as due as was also taken in Tehsil Eidgah where violators were fined and a total of around 10 thousand rupees was collected as fine there from.

Meanwhile the district administration has constituted special teams for inspections and curbing hoarding and overpricing of essential commodities and profiteering by dealers. The order was issued Tuesday. In each Tehsil this team comprising a senior officer each from Revenue, FCSCA, Legal Metrology, Food & Drug Control and Police will hold daily inspections in all areas in their respective jurisdictions and ensure no violations take place within them. The DC has directed for strict action under the disaster management act and other relevant laws against violators. The concerned have been asked to ensure submission of actiontaken reports to the office of the DC daily for as long as the lockdown

