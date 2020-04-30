20 test negative for COVID-19 at JLNM Hospital, discharged

Srinagar: Twenty persons recovering from COVID-19 were on Thursday discharged from JLNM Hospital Rainawari after testing negative for the disease.

The recovered patients’ repeated samples tested negative for COVID-19 during the last two days apart, Nodal Officer at JLNM Hospital, Dr Bilques Shah said.

Dr Shah said that out of the twenty recovered patients, one was discharged after more than one month as the patient was symptomatic and was already suffering from a chronic kidney disease and had tested repeatedly positive four times before testing negative for COVID-19.

Rest of the patients, she said, were asymptomatic and were discharged after 20 days from the hospital.

The total positive patients admitted at JLNM Hospital as on date now stands at 34, Dr Shah informed.

