20-hour encounter in Shopian ends, 3 militants killed, army Major injured

Shopian: Three militants, said to be locals, were killed in the same village where four others were killed a week ago, while a residential house was razed to the ground, and three forces’ personnel, including an army Major, were injured in a 20-hour-long gunfight at Melhura village in Shopian that ended Wednesday morning.

Two civilians had been injured in clashes near the encounter site on Tuesday, including a woman who was hit by a bullet in her legs. The woman was shifted to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment on Tuesday evening.

The encounter in the village started on Tuesday afternoon after government forces including army, paramilitary and police launched a cordon and search operation.

A health official responsible for the area said that the woman who had sustained bullet injury was sent to SMHS on Tuesday evening after an ambulance was sent to the village.

Protesters had hit the streets on Tuesday soon after news spread that militants were trapped in a house. Locals said that government forces used tear smoke shells, bullets and pellets to contain the protests.

Eyewitnesses said that a large number of people defying the Covid-19 lockdown gathered at the local Jama Masjid to offer in-absentia funeral prayers for the slain militants.

The identity of the slain militants, like of the others killed during the Covid19 lockdown, was not revealed by the police, however locals claim that the militants were locals and one of them was Burhan Koka, who was active since 2017 and a native of Melhura.

The police issued an official statement which said: “Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Melhoora area of District Shopian, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by Shopian Police, 55RR and 178Bn CRPF in the area.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, 3 terrorists were killed. The identification of killed terrorists is being ascertained. The medico legal formalities of the killed terrorists are being done.

“In the encounter, three security force personnel also sustained injuries and were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment.

“Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter.

“People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.’

