SMC’s new sanitation drive in all wards of Srinagar

Srinagar: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started a fresh sanitation drive in all wards of Srinagar city as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a tweet on Tuesday, SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu wrote that “City-wide General Sanitization being conducted in all 74 wards of the city is an ADDITIONAL, new and comprehensive drive.”

He wrote in another tweet, “General Sanitization will be conducted by #SMC in the following wards today which include Aluchi Bagh, Shaheed Ganj, Karan Nagar, Nawa Kadal.”

The SMC roster aims to cover the entire city in less than 3 weeks, Mattu added.

As per the Mayor, SMC would deploy teams around the city for sterilising masjids, public venues, markets, lanes, by-lanes and all vulnerable locations.

Union president of SMC santation workers Ghulam Mohammad Solina said the workers are doing three shifts without any day off.

“All sanitation employees are deployed in their respective wards for cleaning each and every part of the city,” Solina said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print