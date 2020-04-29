Railway employee under quarantine commits suicide in UP

Firozabad: A 55-year-old railway employee, who was under quarantine at a medical college here, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, police said.

The employee was under quarantine at F H Medical College and Hospital, Tundla.

His body was found hanging in the medical college, Gyanendra Kumar, SHO, Tundla said.

The victim, a resident of Railway Colony Tundla, was sent into quarantine on April 20 after his senior tested positive for coronavirus, the officer said.

His samples were taken on April 23 for testing, but the test could not be conducted. Another sample was taken for testing on Tuesday and its report is awaited, SDM Tundla, K P Singh Tomer said.

The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem, he added.