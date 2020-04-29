Militant killed in Shopian gunfight

Shopian: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The encounter broke out after the militants opened fire at a search party of the security forces at Melhora in Zainapora area of the district, a police official said.

He said the forces retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

A defence spokesperson said one militant has been killed in the operation, which was going on when last reports came in.

Meanwhile, forces on Tuesday afternoon launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in main town Beerwah in Budgam district.

Officials told KNO that a joint team of Army’s 53 RR, Special Operation Group (SOG) and CRPF laid a siege and closed all roads leading to the area on Tuesday afternoon.

However, no contact has been established with the militants so far, they said.

A police officer said that CASO was launched following inputs about the presence of militants.

