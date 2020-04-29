LAWDA demolishes 7 illegal constructions

SRINGAR: A massive demolition drive was carried out by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority under the supervision of Enforcement Officer in the area of Wangund Teilbal, Chandpora, Harwan, Nishat Syed Colony, Lashkari, Mohalla and Laam Braine. As many as seven illegal constructions/ structures were demolished including four double storey houses, one single storey, one concrete block and one shop. During the demolition there was huge resistance at Wangund Teilbal by the locals, gathered on spot and pelted stones, resulting in law and order problem.

In the process some of the police personnel, a constable and officials of the LWDA including incharge supervisor, Mehraj-Ud-d-Din Pandit got injured. Pertinent to mention that the unscrupulous elements are taking undue advantage of Covid-19 lockdown by indulging in illegal constructions, but they will not be allowed to violate the laws and every violation will warrant stringent action. The people residing within the LDA jurisdiction have once again warned not to go for any sort of illegal constructions /encroachments, as the Enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions. Moreover the Tripper/ Load carrier owners are directed not to carry any kind of illegal construction material in the prohibited area of Dal/ Nigeen Lake without proper permission from the concerned agencies.