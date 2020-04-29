J&K High Court closes petition on 4G mobile internet citing SC plea 

Srinagar: The J&K High Court closed its considerations on restoration of 4G mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir after a submission was made that the case is already pending before the Supreme Court.

The J&K government on April 27 extended the ban on high-speed mobile internet till May 11 citing security concerns and militant activities.

The court of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal was also informed through a report filed by Assistant Solicitor General (ASGI), Tahir Majid Shamsi that internet facilities both in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are fully functional.

In an another report, additional secretary to the government, Home department placed a copy of the order of Supreme court passed in the Writ Petition (Civil), titled Foundation for Media Professionals versus Union Territory of J&K and others.

“We are informed that apart from this writ petition, two other writ petitions, Private Schools Association, J&K versus Union Territory of J&K and Soayib Qureshi vs Union Territory of J&K are pending consideration before the Supreme Court.

“In view of the matter pending before the Supreme Court of India, we close our consideration of this issue in this writ petition,” the court said.