Jammu uses CRMS for real-time monitoring of Covid helplines

JAMMU : Deputy Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan today introduced a Call Records Management System (CRMS) in district Jammu for real time response to the grievances and queries received at the district control room. She informed that this technology will enable immediate sharing of any information received through COVID helpline numbers, in the district control room, with the officer concerned, for near real time response. According to her the requirement of this technological tool was felt necessary, keeping in view the large number of calls being received in the control room and thereby making it imperative to introduce a mechanism for time bound monitoring and quick redressal of the concerns raised by the callers. Deputy Commissioner further informed that the software application will maintain database of every call received in the control room and forward the grievance/query to the district level head of the concerned department for suitable response.

As of now, 10 departments have been linked with this CRM system. Analysis of the daily requests reveals that almost all the calls received from public pertain to travel permits, medical emergencies, provision of ration to destitute & other essential services. Accordingly the departments have been chosen for their integration in this system. In times ahead, the Call Management System will be expanded and the remaining departments shall also be co-opted. This will provide an effective and responsive public grievance redressal portal to enable an interface between the public and public offices while adhering to norms of physical distancing. The software has been indigenously designed and developed by NIC District Centre Jammu as per the requirements of the administration.

The moment calls are received at the District Control Room, they are entered in the CRM software, which are automatically routed to the concerned department head, at the district level. The officer to whom the calls pertain can see all the call related details and the follow up action and resolution is initiated immediately by the officer. The disposal status is updated in the software, besides informing the caller statistics of all calls, pending and disposed, can be monitored by the Deputy Commissioner. Deputy Commissioner complemented the services of DIO NIC Jammu for bringing the software application to work in District Control Room Jammu