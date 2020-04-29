Facilitate inter-state movement of vehicles with essential goods: Gadkari to states

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked state governments to take urgent action to facilitate inter-state movement of vehicles carrying essential goods amid the coronavirus lockdown.

States and union territories were also asked to expedite land acquisition and utilise funds worth Rs 25,000 crore allocated for the purpose to help regain momentum in road construction.

In a video conference with state transport ministers, Gadkari also stressed upon speeding up proactive decision-making to accelerate economic development for which transport facilities serve as the backbone.

Gadkari , the minister of road transport and highways and MSMEs, has “called upon all the states/UTs to take urgent action so that blockades of trucks and lorries at inter-state/UT borders is cleared at the earliest possible, as smooth movement of essential goods to various parts of the country is essential”, according to a release.

