DAK distributes 750 PPEs to doctors in Kashmir

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) dispatched and distributed about 750 pieces of PVC material made coverall suits along with protective glass goggles across Kashmir.

In Anantnag and Kulgam , PPE suits were distributed in GMC Anantnag, MCH Hospital, Trauma Hospital Bijbehara, Block Salar, SDH Seer, SDH Achabal, SDH Dooru, SDH Kokernag, DH Kulgam, isolation centre, SDH Yaripora, EH Qazignd and Screening centre Qazigund, a statement said.

In Pulwama and Shopian, PPE were distributed in DH pulwama, Dh Shopian, SDH Keller, SDH Rajpora, SDH Pampore and SDH Tral.

In Srinagar and Ganderbal, PPE were Distributed in JLNM hospital, Police Hospital, Block Maharaj Gunj, Block SR Gunk, LD Hospital, Gousia Hospital apart from a few PHCs, DH Ganderbal, Block Kangan.

In Budgam and Bandipora, PPE were distributed in DH budgam, DH Bandipora, SDH Chadoora, SDH Pakherpora, SDH Charari-Sharief, SDH Nagam, SDH Magan, SDH Khansahab, SDH Ompora, SDH Beerwah, SDH Khag Block Hajin, Block Sumbal.

In Baramulla and Kupwara, PPE were distributed in DH Baramulla, SDH Sopore, SDH Pattan, SDH Tangmarg, SDH sheeri, DH Kupwara, Block Handwara, etc..

“Each suit has been manufactured locally after discussing the design and other logistical issues with the manufacturers. These suits are water resistant, non-breathable, washable and sterilisable,” it said. “We have focused on the high risk areas like hospitals were quarantine/isolation/sampling and FLU OPDs for suspects of COVID-19 have been setup.”

DAK president Dr Suhail Naik thanked the collective efforts which are being put by its members to fight COVID-19 and appreciated hard work by Dr Owais H Dar who has personally monitored this overall process from designing to its distribution apart from Dr Arshed H Trag who helped in distribution across central and North Kashmir

Dr Suhail Naik again also thanked the J&K Veterinary Doctors Association for their generous donation towards the procurement of these items.

