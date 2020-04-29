Choicest Kashmiri Kulu apples: order for home delivery in Ramadhan

Shopian: The constraints of a lockdown-confined Ramadan have unexpectedly become occasion for the union of Kashmiris with their apples. Two youths have started delivering fresh premium-quality Kashmiri Kulu apples at people’s doorsteps in Srinagar and Anantnag.

Tanveer ul Haq and Asim Iqbal both chose the auspicious beginning of Ramadan for their separate “start-ups”, Tanveer’s named ‘Fruit in Agro’ and Asim’s ‘e-fruit Mandi’. According to both the entrepreneurs, they are getting overwhelming response from people.

“We started it without any advertising or promotions, only with Facebook posts,” said Tanveer, speaking for both himself and Asim. He said that they have hedged their bets on the quality of the indigenous apple. If people find it better, and cheaper, than imported apples, then they will buy it or else the start-ups won’t last long.

“We have expectations to sell around 1,000 boxes of Kulu apples this Ramadan by home delivery. One may imagine that it will fetch us lakhs of rupees but our intention is to reduce the dependence on imported apples. When we have the best quality, then why import?” Tanveer said.

He said so far he has delivered about 200 boxes in Srinagar city in collaboration with delivery agents, despite hindrances caused by the lockdown.

Asim Iqbal said that his company is delivery apples in Srinagar as well as Anantnag and expects to sell 2,000 boxes, which come in weights of two and five kilograms, during Ramadan. “We buy the apples from cold stores and only the premium quality Kulu apple, which has the best quality even according to world standards, is chosen,” he said.

Both Tanveer and Asim want the government to ease the restrictions on home delivery and to bring apples under essential commodities, so that they can be transported without any run-ins with the police.

Both the companies are delivering apples at the rate of Rs 130 per kilogram, including delivering charges. “Some people ask why more than a hundred for a kilo; the reason is, we are delivering premium quality, and if they compare it with international prices, these apples are sold for Rs 400 a kg and in India for Rs 300,” Tanveer said.

The apples can be ordered on social media platforms, by phones call, or from the companies’ web portals.

Showkeen Ahmad, who bought a pack of these apple recently, said that people are not even aware that such good-quality apples are available locally. “That’s why they buy the costly imported apples that are poorer in quality than our own,” Showkeen said.

“Excellent initiative of delivering apples on order. My review is that the apples are really apples and not kachra. I used to buy these apples @ Rs 300/kg which I bought @ Rs 130/kg and delivered to my doorsteps. Hope it continues post lockdown too”, Saba Reshi, a customer, wrote on her social media page.

The Kashmir Kulu delicious apple has a unique crunch, juice, colour, and flavour.

