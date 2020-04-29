Body of missing Baramulla man recovered from river Jhelum

Baramulla: A body of a man from old town area of Baramulla who went missing recently was found from river Jehlum at Gantamulla area on Tuesday afternoon.

Locals spotted the body in the river Jehlem near Lower Jhelum Hydro Power project gates. A team from police station Boniyar reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital for examination and identification.

A police official identified the deceased as Gulam Hasan Gojri son of Abdul Rahim Gojri resident of Jamia Mohalla old town Baramulla. He was reported missing from last week. Station House Officer (SHO) Boniyar told Kashmir Reader that further investigation has been started into the incident.