Another militant killed in Shopian encounter, toll 2

Srinagar: One more militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter with government forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district taking the toll to two.

The gunfight that broke out in Melhura area of the district on Tuesday afternoon, saw the killing of a militant in the evening.

The J&K Police confirmed on its twitter handle on Wednesday the killing of the second militant while a third militant is believed to be trapped at the encounter site.

The bodies of two killed militants have been recovered, but they have not yet been identified.

