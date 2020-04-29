Actor Irrfan Khan passes away

Srinagar: Actor Irrfan Khan has passed away at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Hospital on Wednesday.

Khan, aged 53 was admitted to the hospital with colon infection.

Bollywood Director, Shoojit Sircar announced Khan’s death in Twitter.

“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute, ” Sircar wrote.

Khan had opened up on his fight with cancer in 2018.