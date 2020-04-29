3rd militant killed in Shopian encounter: Police

Srinagar: The toll of militants killed in the Shopian encounter has risen to three with the killing of one more militant.

The gunfight that broke out in Melhura area of the district on Tuesday afternoon, saw the killing of a militant in the evening while the killing of the second militant was confirmed by the police this morning.

The Kashmir Zone Police has now confirmed the killing of third militant on its twitter handle.

Police said the operation was still on with the bodies of the militants yet to be identified.

