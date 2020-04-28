Three minors among 10 test positive for Covid-19 at SKIMS

Srinagar: Ten persons have tested positive for novel Coronavirus at SKIMS on Tuesday, officials said.

They said the Virology lab of SKIMS has analysed at least 630 samples today of which 10 were found positive for the new virus.

“Five of the new cases are from Zandfaran, Botengo, Kanlbagh and Kakkar Hamam villages of Baramulla, four are from Hirpora Shopian and one from Gonipora Kupwara,” Medical Superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader.

He said among the new Covid-19 patients three are minors.

“All 10 Coronavirus cases have a contact history with positive patients,” he said.