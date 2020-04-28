Three militants killed in Lower Munda gunfight

Anantnag: Hours after three militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces on Monday in Qazigund area of Kulgam, an explosion at the site of the gunfight left at least five people injured, two of them seriously.

The slain militants remain unidentified as has been the case in the last more than four gunfights now. The police have not revealed identities of at least 10 militants so far and bodies have not been handed over to families to avoid gatherings at funerals amid Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The practice of not handing over bodies for last rites started after large number of people in violation of Covid-19 lockdown and protocol attended funeral of a militant killed in Sopore early this month. Later, police filed an FIR against unknown number of people for attending the funeral of slain Jaish-e-Mohammad commander.

On Monday, the gunfight took place in Lower Munda area of Qazigund in district Kulgam. The operation in the area was launched late Sunday night as per police reports.

“There were inputs regarding presence of militants in the area. A Cordon and Search Operation was launched in the area late Sunday night and searches were carried out throughout the night,” a senior police official told Kashmir Reader.

He said that contact was established with the militants hiding in a residential house in the wee hours of Monday morning.

“The militants were asked to surrender but they opened indiscriminate fire which was duly retaliated. All the three militants were killed during the gunfight,” the official said, adding that the bodies have been retrieved and some incriminating material as well.

“After the gunfight was over dozens of locals and people from nearby villages thronged the site of the gunfight. Sometime later there was a loud explosion and many lay injured. It was probably an unexploded shell fired,” a local source told Kashmir Reader.

A police official confirmed the explosion took place and five people were injured.

“Two have been shifted to Anantnag, they are stable there. The other three were sent home after first aid at a local hospital,” the police official said, adding that repeated announcements were made urging people not to venture anywhere near the site of the gunfight.

Meanwhile, only one body was retrieved from Kulgam encounter that occurred late Sunday night. Police in a statement that said a militant associate was killed compared to reports of killing four militants.

It said that in view of militants planning to abduct and murder police personnel, exhaustive domination was being carried out by jointly by police, army and CRPF from the last few days.

Forces were attacked by militants and an army officer received fire arm injuries.

“The attack was followed by exchange of firing between SFs and militants in which SFs confirmed having hit 2 to 4 militants. The exchange of firing stopped around 2200 hrs,” it added.

Due to expansive area of search, undulating terrain and total darkness, it was decided to carry out search of the area after first light, it added. “When search started in the morning, dead body of an unknown militant associate along with a pistol and a grenade was recovered. Besides six SIM cards were also recovered from his pocket,” it said.

While a trail of blood was found leading out of the search area which proved that apart from the militant associate killed, one or more militants were injured. An FIR under relevant sections has been registered in police station Kulgam.

