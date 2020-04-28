Kashmir records 22 fresh Covid-19 cases, J&K tally reaches 546

Srinagar: Twenty-three more persons tested positive for novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday taking the total number of cases to 546.

According to officials, among the new Coronavirus patients tested positive for Covid-19, 22 were reported from Kashmir while one Covid-19 patient was detected positive in Jammu.

The region has reported seven deaths so far, six from Kashmir and one from Jammu. The deceased include an expecting mother from Anantnag who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday a day after her death.

As per officials, 15 among the new Covid-19 cases were reported at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura, seven cases were detected at the Chest Diseases Hospital while only one patient was found positive in GMC Jammu hospital.

They said six of the fresh cases are from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district followed by Shopian and Baramulla with five cases and Bandipora (3). Four districts including Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Reasi have reported one Covid-19 case each.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 15 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of the premier institute out of 394 samples analysed today.

“All new cases found in Baramulla are from Malpora Sheeri,” he said.

In Bandipora, the new cases belong to Gund Jahangeer village, the he said.

“Three of the new Covid-19 patients detected positive today in Shopian belong to Beminapora village while two others from the district are from Hirpora village,” Dr Jan said.

He said six of Covid-19 patients were minors including an infant who is below 2 years and lives in Shopian’s Hirpora.

Dr Jan said all the new Covid-19 patients detected have contact history of already Covid-19 positive patients.

Nodal Officer for GMC Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan said seven samples were detected positive for the virus today out of 376 tested since Sunday including a woman from Anantnag who was tested positive after her death.

“The patients belong to Anantnag and Srinagar districts,” he said.

