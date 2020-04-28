‘Ensure proper precaution for employees, visitors at Secretariat’

SRINAGAR: Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez and Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens & Parks Department Sheikh Fayaz on Monday chaired a joint meeting here to review the preparations being made for the opening of offices at Civil Secretariat here on May 04.

The meeting was attended by Executive Engineer Secretariat, CMO Srinagar, Health Officer SMC, and other officials.

Sarmad Hafeez who is also incharge Estates Department, visited various sections of the civil secretariat and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements. He reviewed the facilities at the health dispensary and directed for ensuring availability of medical officer and keeping ample stock of medicines in the dispensary.

The meeting discussed various other arrangements that have been put in place for the move employees. Hafeez stressed on the officials to fine tune all the arrangements and ensure the hassle free opening of the offices in Srinagar on the said date.

He urged the concerned officers to ensure that employees do not face any inconvenience and are extended all basic facilities during the transition period. He directed for undertaking all measures necessary for maintaining cleanliness in and around the civil secretariat in the wake of COVID-19 threat. He asked the concerned to explore the possibility of installing decontamination and sanitation tunnels, besides undertaking fumigation wherever necessary.

Hafeez said that a proper system through Do’s and Dont’s shall be in vogue to ensure the safety of all the employees and visitors. The officials informed the meeting about various arrangements put in place to ensure hassle-free movement of employees and start of work in civil secretariat.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print