Encounter starts in south Kashmir’s Shopian

By on No Comment

Srinagar: An encounter between an unknown number of militants and government forces has starterted in Melhora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.
The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this afternoon that police and government forces had been deployed at the encounter site in strength.
Further details are awaited.

Encounter starts in south Kashmir’s Shopian added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.